Cricket Cricket TNPL: Tiruppur Tamizhans, Trichy Warriors to kick-off season The eliminator and first qualifier will be played in Dindigul as a doubleheader while the second qualifier will be played in Tirunelveli. Team Sportstar Chennai 04 March, 2020 23:29 IST Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Ruby Trichy Warriors will kickstart the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League in Coimbatore on June 10. The finals will be held on July 12 in Tirunelveli.This year, the bandwagon will stay in one city where seven matches will be played from Wednesday to Sunday with the weekend hosting double-headers.After Coimbatore, Tirunelveli will host the second leg followed by Dindigul and Salem will host the final leg.The eliminator and first qualifier will be played in Dindigul as a doubleheader in that order on July 8 while the second qualifier will be played in Tirunelveli on July 10.