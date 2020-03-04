Cricket Cricket BCCI rewards Indian disability team for winning Physical Disability World Series The Indian disability cricket team, which won the Physical Disability World Series last year, has been rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh by the BCCI. PTI MUMBAI 04 March, 2020 16:49 IST Representative image: The Indian disability cricket team captain Vikrant Keni collected the cash prize. - Getty Images PTI MUMBAI 04 March, 2020 16:49 IST The BCCI on Wednesday awarded a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh to the Indian disability cricket team that won the World Series last year.BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni, an official said.The amount was approved by the Committee of Administrators.Read: Equal prize money for men, women in England’s HundredSenior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and team member Gurudas Raut were also present.The Indian team had defeated host England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in August last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos