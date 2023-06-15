Who were the top run getters during Ashes 2021-22?

Published : Jun 15, 2023 17:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

In the last edition of Ashes, played in 2021-22, host Australia successfully defended the urn against England by winning the five-match Test series 4-0.

The series was majorly dominated by the Australians in all departments, be it batting, bowling, or fielding.

Let’s look at who were the top-run scorers during the Ashes 2021-22:

5) Usman Khawaja: The left-handed opener returned to the Australian Test side after three years and scored twin centuries in the Sydney Test. Despite playing only two games, Khawaja finished the series with 255 runs at an average of 85 with the best score of 137.

4) David Warner: In five matches, Warner played eight innings to score 273 runs at an average of 34.12. Warner scored two half-centuries with the best score of 95.

3) Joe Root: The only England batter in the top run-scorers list, Root scored 322 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.2. The England number four scored three half-centuries with the highest score of 89 during the series.

2) Marnus Labuschagne: The right-handed Australia number three played nine innings in five matches in which he scored 335 runs at an average of 41.87. Labuschagne scored one century and two half-centuries with the best score of 103.

1) Travis Head: The attacking left-handed middle order batter only batted six innings in four matches but scored the most runs during the series – 357 at an average of 59.5 and a strike rate of 86.02. The Australia number five scored two centuries and a fifty with the best score if 152.