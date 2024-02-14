MagazineBuy Print

Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia

Boult, who has appeared sporadically in limited overs cricket for his country since moving off a central contract with New Zealand Cricket in 2022, will be available for the second and final matches of the series.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 08:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Trent Boult.
File image of Trent Boult. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Trent Boult. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Trent Boult was named in the New Zealand squad for part of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Australia on Wednesday, indicating that the veteran fast bowler is still in the frame for the World Cup in June.

Boult, who has appeared sporadically in limited overs cricket for his country since moving off a central contract with New Zealand Cricket in 2022, will be available for the second and final matches of the series.

That will allow his strike partner of many years, Tim Southee, a rest after the first match in the series in Wellington on Feb. 21 before he captains the Black Caps in two home tests against Australia.

“Trent’s got goals and ambitions to still be part of the T20 World Cup squad,” coach Gary Stead said.

“We thought this fitted really nicely with Timmy playing the first one then having a little bit of a break before the test series and Trent coming in.”

New Zealand will field a weakened batting line-up in the T20 series with Kane Williamson absent on paternity leave and Daryl Mitchell missing out with a foot injury. Both are expected to be available for the test matches.

ALSO READ | BCCI likely to send Indian players out of IPL playoffs earlier to New York for T20 World Cup 2024

Their absence resulted in call ups for the uncapped Josh Clarkson and his fellow all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who shone at last year’s 50-overs World Cup and has made a successful return to test cricket in the ongoing South Africa series.

“It’s never ideal missing two of your best players for such a big series but we do have a lot of faith in the guys coming in,” said selector Sam Wells.

“Josh hits the ball as long and as hard as anyone and ... Rachin’s talent and class has been clear to all over the past six months.”

The second and third matches in the series take place at Auckland’s Eden Park on Feb. 23 and 25.

Squad
Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult*, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee**
* Games two and three
** Game one only

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

