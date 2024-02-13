MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BCCI likely to send Indian players out of IPL playoffs earlier to New York for T20 World Cup 2024

It is understood that no Indian players are supposed to be given any instructions about workload management during IPL.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 22:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Captain Rohit Sharma.
India’s Captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

With ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas, starting from June 1 and India playing their opening game on June 5 in New York, the workload of India’s core group of players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which is going to be tentatively scheduled between March 22 to May 26, will be very important.

However, it is understood that no Indian players are supposed to be given any instructions about workload management during IPL as it is also not being fair with the franchises, who are paying top dollar to star Indian players.

“They are being paid highly and they can’t pick and choose games for franchises. But yes, for all those centrally contracted and targetted players (next lot), the franchise’s support staff will have to regularly provide fitness update to the NCA Sports Science head Nitin Patel,” a BCCI official told PTI.

It is understood that BCCI might send the players, whose teams don’t qualify for the IPL playoffs, earlier to New York, while those who play the knock-out stages joining them after the tournament gets over.

India hasn’t won a T20 World Cup since the inaugural tournament held in 2007. In the last edition of the marquee event, India was knocked out by England, the eventual champions, in the semifinals.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup /

India /

BCCI /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Guarrotxena helps Mumbai City return to winning ways against faltering East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. They don’t make them like Dattajirao Gaekwad anymore!
    Shayan Acharya
  3. F1: Ferrari’s new car unveiled for final season before Hamilton’s arrival
    AFP
  4. Wrestling world body lifts suspension on WFI with immediate effect
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh bows out, Carlsen makes strong comeback
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI likely to send Indian players out of IPL playoffs earlier to New York for T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Warner “well and truly done” after his final international match at home
    PTI
  3. I wanted to quit cricket at 22, but Gaekwad sir motivated me to play for India: Mongia
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Bangladesh announces T20I, ODI squads for Sri Lanka series; Shakib left out due to eye problem
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG: Pope says captain Ben Stokes has “changed the game” ahead of latter’s 100th Test appearance
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Guarrotxena helps Mumbai City return to winning ways against faltering East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. They don’t make them like Dattajirao Gaekwad anymore!
    Shayan Acharya
  3. F1: Ferrari’s new car unveiled for final season before Hamilton’s arrival
    AFP
  4. Wrestling world body lifts suspension on WFI with immediate effect
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh bows out, Carlsen makes strong comeback
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment