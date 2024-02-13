BCCI likely to send Indian players out of IPL playoffs earlier to New York for T20 World Cup 2024

With ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas, starting from June 1 and India playing their opening game on June 5 in New York, the workload of India’s core group of players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which is going to be tentatively scheduled between March 22 to May 26, will be very important.

However, it is understood that no Indian players are supposed to be given any instructions about workload management during IPL as it is also not being fair with the franchises, who are paying top dollar to star Indian players.

“They are being paid highly and they can’t pick and choose games for franchises. But yes, for all those centrally contracted and targetted players (next lot), the franchise’s support staff will have to regularly provide fitness update to the NCA Sports Science head Nitin Patel,” a BCCI official told PTI.

It is understood that BCCI might send the players, whose teams don’t qualify for the IPL playoffs, earlier to New York, while those who play the knock-out stages joining them after the tournament gets over.

India hasn’t won a T20 World Cup since the inaugural tournament held in 2007. In the last edition of the marquee event, India was knocked out by England, the eventual champions, in the semifinals.

(With inputs from PTI)