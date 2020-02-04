India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets, riding on Jaiswal ton, Saxena heroics

Defending champion India stormed into its second successive Under-19 World Cup final after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinal here on Tuesday.

Four-time champion India produced an all-round display, dismissing Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs before overhauling the target in 35.2 overs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) mixed caution with aggression and denied Pakistan a comeback chance.

Jaiswal, currently the highest run-getter (306 runs) in the tournament, smashed eight fours and three sixes in his 112-ball innings, while Saxena had six boundaries to his name.

Earlier, Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) shared seven wickets between them, while Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each to restrict Pakistan to a low score.

Tyagi bowled an inswinging yorker wide off the crease to uproot Irfan Khan’s off-stump and then got his second wicket with an intimidating bouncer that removed tail-ender Tahir Hussain.

Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena is going about his business nicely.



For Pakistan, skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but found little support from their teammates. Ali’s 77-ball 56 contained nine hits to the fence, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102 ball 62.

Pakistan, which was back-to-back champion in 2004 and 2006, hasn't beaten India at the U19 World Cup since 2010.

With political relations on a knife-edge, there has been no Test series between the two countries at senior level since 2007-08 and no white ball series since 2012-13.

The ‘Boys in Blue’ have reached the finals in 2000 (winners), 2006 (runners-up), 2008 (winners), 2012 (winners), 2016 (runners-up) and 2018 (winners). India will either face Bangladesh or New Zealand in the final.