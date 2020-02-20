Umar Akmal trolled for messed up caption on Twitter

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is having a busy Thursday. After receiving the news of his suspension by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid pending anti-corruption investigations, he has now made the headlines for post from his Twitter handle.

Akmal posted a picture with former cricketer Abdul Razzaq taken inside an aircraft during their air travel. While nothing was wrong with the picture, it was the caption that caught everyone's attention. It read, "Mother from another brother" instead of "Brother from another mother."

Various users took to Twitter and trolled Akmal using "#UmarAkmal Quote" hashtag. While the tweet has been deleted, some users took screenshots, which are now making the rounds.

If you are free at something, never do it for good - Umar Akmal



#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/HgXlpvkCJt — A M I T (@invincible6_) February 19, 2020

Akmal was suspended hours before his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators was to take on Islamabad in the opening match of the 2020 edition on Thursday.