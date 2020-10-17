Cricket Cricket Pakistan speedster Umar Gul retires from all forms of cricket Pakistan speedster Umar Gul had made his debut in 2003. The right-arm pacer claimed 427 international wickets in a career close to two decades. Team Sportstar Kolkata 17 October, 2020 00:43 IST A jubilant Umar Gul after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the India-Pakistan T20I in Bengaluru in 2012. - FILE PHOTO/K. BHAGYA PRAKASH Team Sportstar Kolkata 17 October, 2020 00:43 IST Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.The 36-year-old officially declared his retirement after the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab in Rawalpindi. Gul represents Balochistan which emerged victorious by seven wickets to design a perfect farewell to the bowler, who finished without a wicket for 34 runs in two overs.He was in tears while walking through the guard of honour.Gul played 130 ODIs (for 179 wickets) and 47 Tests (for 163 wickets) for Pakistan. Despite the presence of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar in the senior side, Gul held on to his spot for consistency and accuracy. He was known for the lethal yorkers, toe-crushers and in-swinging block-hole deliveries.READ| England invited to play limited-overs series in Pakistan The speedster proved himself to be an all-format bowler as he rose through the inception of the T20Is. In 60 outings for Pakistan, he picked up 85 wickets at an economy of 7.19.He was part of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where Pakistan lost to India in the final. Later, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Indian Premier League season in 2008. Umar Gul and Shoaib Akhtar. - FILE PHOTO/S. SUBRAMANIUM Gul was one of the better bowlers with 12 wickets in six games.All-rounder Shoaib Malik shared his thoughts on Gul on Twitter. "What a career you have had #UmarGul loved every bit of playing with you," he wrote. At the post match interview on television, Gul said, "It’s difficult as it is my passion and I don’t want to leave cricket, but everyone has to give up some day. All our past legends had to do this also. It's a process. I would just like to wish our juniors good luck and I hope they serve Pakistan well." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos