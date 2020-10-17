Pakistan speedster Umar Gul retires from all forms of cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The 36-year-old officially declared his retirement after the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab in Rawalpindi. Gul represents Balochistan which emerged victorious by seven wickets to design a perfect farewell to the bowler, who finished without a wicket for 34 runs in two overs.

He was in tears while walking through the guard of honour.

Gul played 130 ODIs (for 179 wickets) and 47 Tests (for 163 wickets) for Pakistan. Despite the presence of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar in the senior side, Gul held on to his spot for consistency and accuracy. He was known for the lethal yorkers, toe-crushers and in-swinging block-hole deliveries.

The speedster proved himself to be an all-format bowler as he rose through the inception of the T20Is. In 60 outings for Pakistan, he picked up 85 wickets at an economy of 7.19.

He was part of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where Pakistan lost to India in the final. Later, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Indian Premier League season in 2008.

Umar Gul and Shoaib Akhtar. - FILE PHOTO/S. SUBRAMANIUM

Gul was one of the better bowlers with 12 wickets in six games.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik shared his thoughts on Gul on Twitter. "What a career you have had #UmarGul loved every bit of playing with you," he wrote.

At the post match interview on television, Gul said, "It’s difficult as it is my passion and I don’t want to leave cricket, but everyone has to give up some day. All our past legends had to do this also. It's a process. I would just like to wish our juniors good luck and I hope they serve Pakistan well."