IND v AUS: Umesh Yadav becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets at home

Umesh Yadav became the fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets at home during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium against Australia in Indore on Thursday.
With the wicket of Mitchell Starc in the 74th over, Umesh entered the elite list of pacers who has 100 plus Test wickets at home.
Umesh took 4,652 balls to take 100 Test scalps in India, making him only the fifth Indian pacer and only the 13th Indian overall to take 100 Test wickets at home and is also the quickest of all to reach the milestone.
Anil Kumble has most Test wickets in India (350) while R Ashwin (329) has the second most Test wickets at home.
Former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, has the most Test wickets among pacers at home (219), and Javagal Srinath comes second with 108 Test wickets. Both Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma have 104 Test wickets to their name.
Indian pacer to take 100 plus Test wickets at home:
- ⦿ Kapil Dev - 219 wickets
- ⦿ Javagal Srinath - 108 wiclets
- ⦿ Zaheer Khan - 104 wiclets
- ⦿ Ishant Sharma - 104 wiclets
- ⦿ Umesh Yadav - 101 wiclets
Indian bowlers with most wicket in India
- Anil Kumble - 350 wickets
- Ravichandran Ashwin - 329 wickets
- Harbhajan Singh - 265 wickets
- Kapil Dev - 219 wickets
- Ravindra Jadeja - 193 wickets
- Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 142 wickets
- Bishan Singh Bedi - 137 wickets
- Javagal Srinath - 108 wickets
- Zaheer Khan - 104 wickets
- Ishan Sharma - 104 wickets
- Vinoo Mankad - 103 wickets
- Pragyan Ojha - 101 wickets
- Umesh Yadav - 101 wickets