IND v AUS: Umesh Yadav becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets at home

Umesh Yadav became the fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets at home during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium against Australia in Indore on Thursday.

FOLLOW LIVE: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, 2nd-day updates

With the wicket of Mitchell Starc in the 74th over, Umesh entered the elite list of pacers who has 100 plus Test wickets at home.

Umesh took 4,652 balls to take 100 Test scalps in India, making him only the fifth Indian pacer and only the 13th Indian overall to take 100 Test wickets at home and is also the quickest of all to reach the milestone.

Anil Kumble has most Test wickets in India (350) while R Ashwin (329) has the second most Test wickets at home.

Former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, has the most Test wickets among pacers at home (219), and Javagal Srinath comes second with 108 Test wickets. Both Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma have 104 Test wickets to their name.

Indian pacer to take 100 plus Test wickets at home:

⦿ Kapil Dev - 219 wickets

Kapil Dev - 219 wickets ⦿ Javagal Srinath - 108 wiclets

Javagal Srinath - 108 wiclets ⦿ Zaheer Khan - 104 wiclets

Zaheer Khan - 104 wiclets ⦿ Ishant Sharma - 104 wiclets

Ishant Sharma - 104 wiclets ⦿ Umesh Yadav - 101 wiclets

Indian bowlers with most wicket in India