Sakariya, Sen, Mukesh to travel to Perth with Indian T20 World Cup squad

Besides Umran, speedster Kuldeep Sen and left-arm pace duo of Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will also leave for Perth on October 6.

Amol Karhadkar
Rajkot 02 October, 2022 20:25 IST
Chetan Sakariya in action.

Chetan Sakariya in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

With Mohammed Siraj having been selected in India’s ODI squad, Umran Malik will have company of three others pacers as back-up cum net bowlers during India’s pre-T20 World Cup training stint in Australia.

Sportstar understands that besides Umran, speedster Kuldeep Sen and left-arm pace duo of Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will also leave for Perth on October 6. While Umran, Sen and Sakariya are playing in the ongoing Irani Cup tie, Choudhary is training in Pune at the moment.

Siraj, meanwhile, is likely to join the squad in Brisbane along with Shreyas Iyer after the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa.

While Umran and Kuldeep have consistently clocked 150 kmph mark in the Indian Premier League, Sakariya and Choudhary spent almost a month in Australia as part of an exposure programme of the MRF Pace Academy.

India’s pace unit has multiple fitness issues. Jasprit Bumrah is virtually ruled out of the World Cup with a stress-related back injury. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, named standbyes, have recently recovered from COVID-19 and a prolonged hamstring injury.

