Umran, Shaw named in India A tour of South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committe quicked the squad for the upcoming India A's tour of South Africa staring this month.

Priyank Panchal will lead the side and the squad and the squad also has national team players Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar and Ishan Porel.

Speedster Umran Malik, who impressed in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad, has earned a call-up.

The tour will begin on November 23 in Bloemfontein and will play three four-day matches. The men's senior team is set to tour South Africa at the end of the year for a full series.

Squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla