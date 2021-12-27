U-19 Asia Cup: Harnoor Singh, Raj Angad Bawa shine as India beats Afghanistan

Harnoor Singh's 65 and Raj Angad Bawa's unbeaten 43 guided India to a four-wicket win against Afghanistan in a U-19 Asia Cup fixture on Monday.

Put in to bat, Afghanistan posted 259-4 in 50 overs, with Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai playing an unbeaten knock of 86 and captain Suliman Safi chipping in with 73.

Chasing a tough total, India got off to a good start with openers Harnoor and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (35) forging a 104-run stand.

But the team lost three quick wickets to find itself in a spot of bother. However, in the end, a 65-run partnership between Raj Angad and Kaushal Tambe (not out 35) saw the team romp home with 10 balls to spare.