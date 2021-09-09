USA batsman Malhotra hits six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea

United States batsman Jaskaran Malhotra became only the fourth cricketer to club six sixes in an over when he sent each of Gaudi Toka's final-over deliveries over the rope in the second ODI against Papua New Guinea in Oman on Thursday.

The Indian-born Malhotra smashed an unbeaten 173 runs off 124 balls, which included four fours and 16 sixes, taking USA to 271 for nine in 50 overs.

Malhotra joined West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh to become the latest addition to the club of players who hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.