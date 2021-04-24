India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother succumbs to COVID-19

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. The Bengaluru-based cricketer confirmed the development on Twitter after taking to social media to request information and contacts for medicines earlier.





Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!! — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

Karnataka reported 29438 new reported COVID19 cases and 208 new deaths with 17342 new cases in Veda's home city Bengaluru alone.