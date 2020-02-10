Watch: Bangladesh U-19 players clear litter during victory lap

Cricket has a new U-19 champion and it seems like this bunch is an eco-friendly lot. A video of the Bangladesh U-19 team clearing litter thrown on to the field during its victory lap has gone viral.



While thanking fans, who had come to cheer for them in the finals, Bangladesh's junior players were seen picking up bottles and litter strewn on the field by spectators. The official Twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup put out a video commending the boys for their effort.





TRUE CHAMPIONS



Bangladesh players, during their victory lap, pick up and move aside the litter thrown onto the field!



Classy. #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JJV17MbDZK — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2020

The celebrations had an ugly side too. After its three-wicket win over India in the final of the World Cup at Potchefstroom, an altercation happened with words being exchanged and a few players too getting physical on the field.



Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali addressed the scuffle in the post-match press conference, calling the incident unfortunate, while his Indian counterpart, Priyam Garg, felt it is something that should not have happened.



This was the first time a men's cricket team from the country made it to the summit clash of an ICC event and the colts made the most of the opportunity, going all the way to claim the world junior crown.

The Bangla colts pulled off a thrilling win over India in the final, first bowling out the Men in Blue for 177 in 47.2 overs. Captain Ali and Parvez Emon then paced the chase to fruition, with a little help from a rain interruption. Despite losing a flurry of wickets thanks to the exploits of Ravi Bishnoi who had a brilliant run with the ball in the tournament.

Messages of goodwill and congratulations came flooding in for the new champion on Sunday, from compatriots and legends of the game across the world.



Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat congratulated the youngsters, calling attention to their team-building process over the last few years in a cheeky tweet.





Well done Bangladesh for winning the U-19 World Cup! Read about how they worked to build this team since the last 2 years.. good for their future and for the game in whole! Also loved how their captain did not celebrate before actually winning the match.. learning from seniors — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 9, 2020

Compatriot and senior team player Mushfiqur Rahim did not bother containing his joy for the youngsters.

Alhamdulillah .Ma shaa Allah tigers ....Feeling so proud big congratulations to our captain Akbar and his team pic.twitter.com/DJoFaYwazD — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) February 9, 2020



For his composure and leadership, Ali took centre stage on Sunday, ultimately helping Bangladesh cross the line successfully. He found a fan in Mohammad Kaif. The Indian veteran was also quick to pick his favourite Indians from the tournament, heaping praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament, and Ravi Bishnoi for their performances in South Africa.





From 85/5 to a win! Emon’s knock despite injury and Akbar keeping his head under pressure won Bangladesh the game. #TeamIndia mustn’t lose heart though! Yashasvi’s temperament & Ravi’s googlies are huge takewayas!



Congrats Bangladesh on your maiden title! #INDvBAN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 9, 2020

Congratulations @BCBtigers!



Hope this inspires the entire world and may this be just one of many more accolades to come. Also, dear India, you have been exceptional so far, keep your heads high. #U19CWCFinal https://t.co/5M3NVgcp7e — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 9, 2020

Legendary West Indian batsman Sir Vivian Richards consoled the Indian team in his message, asking the boys to 'keep their heads high'.