Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Karthik-led Tamil Nadu takes on Andhra; Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.

Welcome to Day 3 of action from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Some exciting action brews to quell the Monday blues as Jharkhand takes on Punjab with skipper Ishan Kishan striking blistering form and earning a maiden India call-up. Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu takes on Andhra Pradesh in another match while Kerala meets Uttar Pradesh.

Hyderabad v Chhattisgarh, Round 2, Elite Group A - Surat
Gujarat v Goa, Round 2, Elite Group A - Surat
Baroda v Tripura, Round 2, Elite Group A - Surat
Jharkhand v Punjab, Round 2, Elite Group B - Indore
Tamil Nadu v Andhra, Round 2, Elite Group B - Indore
Vidarbha v Madhya Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B - Indore
Kerala v Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C- Bengaluru
Karnataka v Bihar, Round 2, Elite Group C- Bengaluru
Railways v Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group C- Bengaluru

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highlights: Shaw ton, Suryakumar fifty help Mumbai beat Delhi; Bengal earns big win
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw, bowlers set up Mumbai's win over Delhi
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kaif, Majumdar shine in Bengal's opening win
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tewatia's fifty in vain as Chandigarh pulls off big chase