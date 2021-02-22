Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Karthik-led Tamil Nadu takes on Andhra; Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson in action

Get the Vijay Hazare Trophy score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Punjab and Kerala among the teams in action.

Last Updated: 22 February, 2021 08:23 IST

Ishan Kishan will lead Jharkhand in its second match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab on Monday.   -  TWITTER

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.

5 over updates for all non-televised games.

Welcome to Day 3 of action from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Some exciting action brews to quell the Monday blues as Jharkhand takes on Punjab with skipper Ishan Kishan striking blistering form and earning a maiden India call-up. Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu takes on Andhra Pradesh in another match while Kerala meets Uttar Pradesh.  Toss updates at 8:30 am.

Hyderabad v Chhattisgarh, Round 2, Elite Group A - Surat

Gujarat v Goa, Round 2, Elite Group A - Surat

Baroda v Tripura, Round 2, Elite Group A - Surat

Jharkhand v Punjab, Round 2, Elite Group B - Indore

Tamil Nadu v Andhra, Round 2, Elite Group B - Indore

Vidarbha v Madhya Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B - Indore

Kerala v Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C- Bengaluru

Karnataka v Bihar, Round 2, Elite Group C- Bengaluru

Railways v Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group C- Bengaluru


As we take you through proceedings. Relive all the action from Sunday.

