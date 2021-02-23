Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 LIVE Cricket Score, Updates: Dhawal Kulkarni rocks Maharashtra top order

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.



LIVE COMMENTARY

Uttarakhand vs Manipur: Wicketkeeper Saurabh Rawat is having a field day behind the sticks. He pouches two to send back openers Narsingh Yadav and Al Bashid. Manipur 10/2 in 5.1 overs.

Delhi vs Pondicherry: Sagar Vijay Trivedi's back-to-back wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Himmat Singh have Pondicherry assuming control over things after Delhi got off to a brisk start at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground. Delhi 25/2 in 5.5 overs.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai: Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni has sprung right into action, getting rid of Maharashtra skipper and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav. It will be an early shift for Ankeet Bawane. Maharashtra 34/3 in 6.5 overs.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim: Welcome to the VB Nest in Singara Chennai, where Sikkim's Nitesh Kumar Gupta has dismissed two top-order batsmen for nought! Meghalaya in deep trouble at 7/2 in 1.5 overs.

Rajasthan vs Himachal: And gone! The Himachal bowlers look to be on a mission here. Both of Rajasthan's openers have been sent back into the hut with only 13 on the board midway through the fourth over.

Bengal vs Chandigarh: Bengal openers Shreevats Goswami and Vivek Singh are making good use of what looks like a well-rolled and good batting track at the Eden Gardens. Chandigarh, meanwhile, lets an opportunity slip as Gaurav Gambhir, at mid-wicket, spills a dolly. Bengal 24/0 in 5.3 overs.

J & K vs Services: Umar Nazir has provided J & K with an excellent start! The medium-pacer not only trapped Nakul Verma plumb in front in the very first over but later also went on to dismiss Rahul Singh Gahlaut. Services 22/2 in 5.4 overs.

PLAYING XI



J & K: Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool (C), Suryansh Raina (W), Bandeep Singh, Umar Nazir, Auqib Nabi, Abdul Samad,Mujtaba Yousuf



Services: Varun Choudhary, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rajat Paliwal (C), Rahul Singh, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Nakul Verma (W), Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Kumar

Haryana: Yuzvendra Chahal, S R Chauhan, R K Tewatia, Mohit Sharma (C), R P Sharma (W), C K Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, H J Rana, S P Kumar, Y R Sharma, Vivek Vashisht

Saurashtra: A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, D Chauhan, K Makwana,Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

Bengal: A R Easwaran, Akash Deep, Kaif Ahmad, Anustup Majumdar (C), Shreevats Goswami (W), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Vivek Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz

Chandigarh: Gaurav Gambhir, Manan Vohra (C), Arslan Z Khan, Gurinder Singh, A K Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Uday Kaul (W), Shivam Bhambri, Jaskarandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu

Maharashtra: Y J Nahar, A R Bawane, K M Jadhav, V V More (W), A N Kazi, N S Shaikh, P C Dadhe, S S Bachhav, R D Gaikwad (C), R S Hangargekar, M G Choudhary

Mumbai: Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (W), Shardul ,Surya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, S N Khan, S Z Mulani, Tushar U Deshpande, Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal, Shivam Dube

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (W), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav

Pondicherry: Ashith, Rohit D (C), Sagar P Udeshi, P Thamaraikannan, Pankaj Singh, Sheldon Jackson (W), P K Dogra, Sagar V Trivedi, S Suresh Kumar ,M Anton Andrew , Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan: A M Singh, A R Lamba, Aditya N Garhwal, M K Lomror, M N Singh (W), S F Khan, S K Sharma, Ashok Menaria (C), A R Gupta, T M Haq, Rm Bishnoi

Himachal: Vaibhav G Arora, A K Bains (W), D B Rangi, M J Dagar, P P Jaswal, R I Thakur, A S Jamwal, R R Dhawan (C), A R Kumar, N R Gangta, P S Chopra

Assam: Gokul Sharma (C), Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Saahil Jain, Pallav Kumar Das, Pritam Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kunal Saikia (W), Abhilash Gogoi, Denish Das

Arunachal Pradesh: Niia, Nazeeb Saiyed, Obi (C), Rakesh Kumar, Doria, Techi Neri, Rahul Dalal (W), Manav Patel, Kamsha Yangfo, Song Tacho, Akhilesh Sahani

Uttarakhand: Mayank Mishra, Sunny, Kamal, Madhwal A, D Negi, Iqbal Abdulla, S M Fallah, Jay Bista, Saurabh Rawat (W), V R Jethi, Kunal Chandela (C)

Manipur: Bishworjit, Kishan, Narsingh Yadav, Jayanta, Ajay Singh, Johnson, Rex (C), Al Bashid (W), Langlonyamba M, Priyojit K, Thomas M

Nagaland: Zhimomi, Khrievitso, S S Mundhe, Stuart Binny, R Jonathan (C), Chetan Bist (W), Sedezhalie, Imliwati, Nagaho, Joshua, Hem

Mizoram: Bobby, G Lalbiakvela, Amatea, H M Ralte, Varte Kima, Hruaizela, Parvez, Chhuana, Pawan K B (C) (W), Taruwar Kohli, Pratik Desai

Meghalaya: Dippu, A Singhania, Lerry, W Nongkhlaw, Tiwari, Punit Bisht (C) (W), D B Ravi Teja, Akash Kumar, Rohit Shah, Sanjay, Abhay Negi

Sikkim: Palzor, Rajiv, Anureet Singh, Robin Bist (C), Varun Sood, Anwesh, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Nitesh Kumar Gupta, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ashish Thapa (W)

TOSS UPDATES



- J & K to field vs Services

- Saurashtra chose to field vs Haryana

- Chandigarh opts to bowl vs Bengal

- Maharashtra to bat vs Mumbai

- Pondicherry chose to field vs Delhi

- Himachal to bowl vs Rajasthan

- Assam to field vs Arunachal

- Uttarakhand chose to field vs Manipur

- Nagaland chose to bat vs Mizoram

- Meghalaya chose to bat vs Sikkim

MATCHES TODAY



J & K vs Services, Round 2, Elite Group E - Kolkata Bengal vs Chandigarh, Round 2, Elite Group E - Kolkata Haryana vs Saurashtra, Round 2, Elite Group E - Kolkata Maharashtra vs Mumbai, Round 2, Elite Group D - Jaipur Delhi vs Pondicherry, Round 2, Elite Group D - Jaipur Rajasthan vs Himachal, Round 2, Elite Group D - Jaipur Assam vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate- Chennai Uttarakhand vs Manipur, Round 2, Plate- Chennai Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 2, Plate- Chennai Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 2, Plate- Chennai



DAY 3 RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Monday as you sip on your morning coffee.



While Robin Uthappa, with a match-winning knock of 81(55) for Kerala, gave the Chennai Super Kings fans all the reasons to whistle louder, R. Samarth’s highest List A score (158 n.o., 144b) propelled Karnataka to a massive 267-run win over Bihar.

It was also a brilliant day at the office for pacers Cheepurapalli Stephen (3/46) and Girinath Reddy (2/33) as they helped set up an easy seven-wicket win for Andhra over Tamil Nadu in an Elite Group B fixture.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded its second successive win in the tournament, beating Goa by eight wickets.