Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 LIVE cricket score, day 5: Toss updates, playing XI announcement shortly

Vijay Hazare Trophy live score, day five updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Baroda, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Karnataka, and Kerala among the teams in action.

Kolkata Last Updated: 24 February, 2021 08:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Cricket
Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.


LIVE COMMENTARY

Matches start at 9AM IST

PLAYING XI

Hyderabad:

Baroda:

Gujarat:

Tripura:

Goa:

Chhattisgarh:

Jharkhand:

Vidarbha:

Tamil Nadu:

Madhya Pradesh:

Andhra:

Punjab:

Kerala:

Railways:

Karnataka:

Odisha:

Bihar:

Uttar Pradesh:

TOSS UPDATES

- Hyderabad vs Baroda

- Gujarat vs Tripura

- Goa vs Chhattisgarh

- Jharkhand vs Vidarbha

- Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh

- Andhra vs Punjab

- Kerala vs Railways

- Karnataka vs Odisha

- Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh

MATCHES TODAY

Hyderabad vs Baroda, Round 3, Elite Group A - Surat

Gujarat vs Tripura, Round 3, Elite Group A - Surat

Goa vs Chhattisgarh, Round 3, Elite Group A - Surat

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, Round 3, Elite Group B - Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group B - Indore

Andhra vs Punjab, Round 3, Elite Group B - Indore

Kerala vs Railways, Round 3, Elite Group C - Bangalore

Karnataka vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite Group C - Bangalore

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group C - Bangalore


DAY 4 RECAP

Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Tuesday as you sip on your morning coffee.

While Chandigarh rode on Arslan Khan and Shivam Bhambri’s brilliant fifties to stun host Bengal by five wickets in an Elite Group E match at the Eden Gardens, hundreds from opener Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana helped Delhi score a thumping 179-run win over Pondicherry in a Pool D game.

Also, Uttarakhand outplayed Manipur for its second consecutive win in the Plate Group.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista's knock sets up Uttarakhand's second successive win

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer's ton helps Mumbai beat Maharashtra by six wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stuns Bengal, wins by five wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Day 4 Highlights: Shreyas Iyer hundred helps Mumbai thump Maharashtra  