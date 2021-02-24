Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 LIVE cricket score, day 5: Toss updates, playing XI announcement shortly Vijay Hazare Trophy live score, day five updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Baroda, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Karnataka, and Kerala among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 24 February, 2021 08:23 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 24 February, 2021 08:23 IST It's time for the #AcesAwards2021! This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here.Voting lines open till February 28.Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played in six centres across India.LIVE COMMENTARYMatches start at 9AM ISTPLAYING XIHyderabad:Baroda:Gujarat:Tripura:Goa:Chhattisgarh:Jharkhand:Vidarbha:Tamil Nadu:Madhya Pradesh:Andhra:Punjab:Kerala:Railways:Karnataka:Odisha:Bihar:Uttar Pradesh:TOSS UPDATES- Hyderabad vs Baroda- Gujarat vs Tripura- Goa vs Chhattisgarh- Jharkhand vs Vidarbha- Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh- Andhra vs Punjab- Kerala vs Railways- Karnataka vs Odisha- Bihar vs Uttar PradeshMATCHES TODAYHyderabad vs Baroda, Round 3, Elite Group A - SuratGujarat vs Tripura, Round 3, Elite Group A - SuratGoa vs Chhattisgarh, Round 3, Elite Group A - SuratJharkhand vs Vidarbha, Round 3, Elite Group B - IndoreTamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group B - IndoreAndhra vs Punjab, Round 3, Elite Group B - IndoreKerala vs Railways, Round 3, Elite Group C - BangaloreKarnataka vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite Group C - BangaloreBihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group C - BangaloreDAY 4 RECAPBefore we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Tuesday as you sip on your morning coffee. While Chandigarh rode on Arslan Khan and Shivam Bhambri’s brilliant fifties to stun host Bengal by five wickets in an Elite Group E match at the Eden Gardens, hundreds from opener Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana helped Delhi score a thumping 179-run win over Pondicherry in a Pool D game.Also, Uttarakhand outplayed Manipur for its second consecutive win in the Plate Group. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista's knock sets up Uttarakhand's second successive win Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer's ton helps Mumbai beat Maharashtra by six wickets Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stuns Bengal, wins by five wickets Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Day 4 Highlights: Shreyas Iyer hundred helps Mumbai thump Maharashtra