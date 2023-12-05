MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7: Mumbai, TN, Kerala eye early wickets; Bengal one down vs Punjab

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE: Get the Live Score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 matches.

Updated : Dec 05, 2023 09:19 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik.
Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches happening across India on Tuesday, December 5.

  • December 05, 2023 09:18
    Uttarakhand 15/0 in 3 overs vs Delhi

    Abhishek: Delhi’s Ayush Badoni has gone off the field with a finger injury he suffered while stopping a cover drive from Yuvraj Choudhary. 

  • December 05, 2023 09:17
    Mizoram 9/2 in 3 overs vs Karnataka

    Koushik and Venkatesh M remove the Mizoram openers early to give a positive start for Karnataka.

  • December 05, 2023 09:16
    Arunachal Pradesh 2/2 in 2 overs vs UP

    Yash Dayal scalps two wickets in succession to leave AP reeling early on in the innings.

  • December 05, 2023 09:08
    Bengal 2/1 in 1 over vs Punjab

    Siddarth Kaul continues his brilliant with a wicket off his first ball. He removes Shakir Gandhi for a golden duck. 

  • December 05, 2023 09:06
    Nagaland 4/1 in 1.1 overs vs Tamil Nadu

    Natarajan strikes with his first delivery. He traps Nagaland opener Shamwang for 1.

  • December 05, 2023 08:26
    TOSS

    Saurashtra vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to field

    Kerala vs Railways: Kerala won the toss and elected to field

    Mumbai vs Odisha: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field

    Services vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field

    Pondicherry vs Tripura: Pondicherry won the toss and elected to field

    Maharashtra vs Manipur: Manipur won the toss and elected to field

    Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field

    Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field

    Karnataka vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to bat

    Haryana vs J&K: Haryana won the toss and elected to field

    Bihar vs Chandigarh: Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat

    Delhi vs Uttarakhand: Delhi won the toss and elected to field

    Assam vs Rajasthan: Assam won the toss and elected to bat

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh won the toss, elected to bat

    Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field

    Bengal vs Punjab: Punjab won the toss and elected to field

    Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field

    Baroda vs Goa: Baroda won the toss and elected to field

  • December 05, 2023 07:42
    Teams to qualify and in contention for VHT knockouts

    Group A: Mumbai (20 points) and Kerala (20 points). If both teams win today, Mumbai will qualify directly for the quarterfinal due to head-to-head result.

    Group B: Vidarbha (20), Jharkhand (16), Services (16) and Maharashtra (16) have a chance to be tied on 20 points. The knockout spots will then be sealed w.r.t. to NRR.

    Group C: Haryana (24) has qualified for the quarterfinals. Karnataka (20) can solidify its position as the best second-ranked team.

    Group D: Rajasthan (20) has qualified for the quarterfinals. Gujarat (14) can solidify its position as one of the best second-ranked team.

    Group E: Tamil Nadu (16), Madhya Pradesh (16), Bengal (16) and Punjab (12) have a chance to be tied on 16 points. The knockout spots will then be sealed w.r.t. to NRR.

  • December 05, 2023 07:35
    VHT schedule, Round 7

Vijay Hazare Trophy

