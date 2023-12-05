Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7: Mumbai, TN, Kerala eye early wickets; Bengal one down vs Punjab

TOSS

Saurashtra vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to field

Kerala vs Railways: Kerala won the toss and elected to field

Mumbai vs Odisha: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field

Services vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field

Pondicherry vs Tripura: Pondicherry won the toss and elected to field

Maharashtra vs Manipur: Manipur won the toss and elected to field

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field

Karnataka vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to bat

Haryana vs J&K: Haryana won the toss and elected to field

Bihar vs Chandigarh: Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat

Delhi vs Uttarakhand: Delhi won the toss and elected to field

Assam vs Rajasthan: Assam won the toss and elected to bat

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh won the toss, elected to bat

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field

Bengal vs Punjab: Punjab won the toss and elected to field

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field

Baroda vs Goa: Baroda won the toss and elected to field