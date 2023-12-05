Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7: Mumbai, TN, Kerala eye early wickets; Bengal one down vs Punjab

- December 05, 2023 09:18Uttarakhand 15/0 in 3 overs vs Delhi
Abhishek: Delhi’s Ayush Badoni has gone off the field with a finger injury he suffered while stopping a cover drive from Yuvraj Choudhary.
- December 05, 2023 09:17Mizoram 9/2 in 3 overs vs Karnataka
Koushik and Venkatesh M remove the Mizoram openers early to give a positive start for Karnataka.
- December 05, 2023 09:16Arunachal Pradesh 2/2 in 2 overs vs UP
Yash Dayal scalps two wickets in succession to leave AP reeling early on in the innings.
- December 05, 2023 09:08Bengal 2/1 in 1 over vs Punjab
Siddarth Kaul continues his brilliant with a wicket off his first ball. He removes Shakir Gandhi for a golden duck.
- December 05, 2023 09:06Nagaland 4/1 in 1.1 overs vs Tamil Nadu
Natarajan strikes with his first delivery. He traps Nagaland opener Shamwang for 1.
- December 05, 2023 08:26TOSS
Saurashtra vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to field
Kerala vs Railways: Kerala won the toss and elected to field
Mumbai vs Odisha: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field
Services vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field
Pondicherry vs Tripura: Pondicherry won the toss and elected to field
Maharashtra vs Manipur: Manipur won the toss and elected to field
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field
Hyderabad vs Meghalaya: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field
Karnataka vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to bat
Haryana vs J&K: Haryana won the toss and elected to field
Bihar vs Chandigarh: Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat
Delhi vs Uttarakhand: Delhi won the toss and elected to field
Assam vs Rajasthan: Assam won the toss and elected to bat
Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh won the toss, elected to bat
Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field
Bengal vs Punjab: Punjab won the toss and elected to field
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field
Baroda vs Goa: Baroda won the toss and elected to field
- December 05, 2023 07:42Teams to qualify and in contention for VHT knockouts
Group A: Mumbai (20 points) and Kerala (20 points). If both teams win today, Mumbai will qualify directly for the quarterfinal due to head-to-head result.
Group B: Vidarbha (20), Jharkhand (16), Services (16) and Maharashtra (16) have a chance to be tied on 20 points. The knockout spots will then be sealed w.r.t. to NRR.
Group C: Haryana (24) has qualified for the quarterfinals. Karnataka (20) can solidify its position as the best second-ranked team.
Group D: Rajasthan (20) has qualified for the quarterfinals. Gujarat (14) can solidify its position as one of the best second-ranked team.
Group E: Tamil Nadu (16), Madhya Pradesh (16), Bengal (16) and Punjab (12) have a chance to be tied on 16 points. The knockout spots will then be sealed w.r.t. to NRR.
- December 05, 2023 07:35VHT schedule, Round 7
