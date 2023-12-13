MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 124/1 (26); Himanshu, Yuvraj deflate TN attack

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Tamil Nadu vs Haryana: Get the Score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 1 match.

Updated : Dec 13, 2023 15:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu faces Ashok Menaria-led Haryana in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal.
Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu faces Ashok Menaria-led Haryana in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal.
lightbox-info

Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu faces Ashok Menaria-led Haryana in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semifinal between Tamil Nadu and Haryana in Rajkot on Wednesday, December 13.

  • December 13, 2023 15:18
    27th over

    Short and loose onto the pads from Chakaravarthy and Yuvraj rocks back swiftly to pull the ball through mid-wicket for FOUR. FOUR more as Chakaravarthy lands another short ball. Yuvraj swiftly carves it through to the cow-corner fence.

  • December 13, 2023 15:14
    HAR 124/1 in 26 overs

    Yuvraj chips Aparajith towards mid-on and a misfield concedes a single. Himanshu at ease with the sweep and finds a single through square-leg. Short from Aparajith and Himanshu flays the ball through cover for FOUR.

  • December 13, 2023 15:09
    HAR 117/1 in 25 overs

    Varun back into the attack. Full on off stump, solidly defended off the front foot. Four!! Tad too short from Varun, Himanshu rocks back and pulls to midwicket for four. 100 partnership up between the two. Six runs from the over.

  • December 13, 2023 15:05
    HAR 111/1 in 24 overs

    Baba Aparajith into the attack. Five singles from the over. 

  • December 13, 2023 15:04
    HAR 106/1 in 23 overs

    Appeal for LBW from Sai Kishore. Umpire says no. Looks like it was a tad too high. First real chance for TN since the fall of the first wicket. Fifty up for Himanshu with a single!

  • December 13, 2023 14:58
    HAR 102/1 in 22 overs

    Shankar with his third. Four! Too short and the batter swivel pulls it over deep square for a boundary. 100 up for Haryana. Eight from the over. 

  • December 13, 2023 14:54
    HAR 94/1 in 21 overs

    Four!! Fuller in length from Sai, Himanshu lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary. Still only six from the over. 

  • December 13, 2023 14:47
    HAR 88/1 in 20 overs

    Just three singles from the Sai Kishore over. 

    Shankar continues. Short of a length on the pads, tucked to deep square for a single. Similar delivery, tucked squarer this time and they will get two.

  • December 13, 2023 14:37
    HAR 80/1 in 18 overs

    Vijay Shankar into the attack. Short of a length on off, dabbed to third man for a single. Six!! Shankar attempts a bouncer but the lack of pace allows the batter to get under it and pull it over square leg for six. Ten runs from the over.

  • December 13, 2023 14:36
    HAR 70/1 in 17 overs

    Sai Kishore continues to keep it tight despite the boundaries at the other end. Just three from the over.

  • December 13, 2023 14:29
    HAR 67/1 in 16 overs

    Sai Kishore continues. Just the four runs from the over.

    Siddarth with his sixth over. Four!! Over pitched on the stumps, the batter plays it straight down the ground and gets it past mid on for a boundary. Four!! Too full on the stumps, wristy flick through midwicket for another boundary. Fifty partnership up!

  • December 13, 2023 14:25
    HAR 53/1 in 14 overs

    Siddarth back into the attack. Yuvraj plays it late to short third for a single. Four!! Himanshu plays the ball inside out over cover to get another boundary. Runs coming quickly for Haryana now.

  • December 13, 2023 14:23
    HAR 48/1 in 13 overs

    Sai Kishore again. Four!! Full on the stumps, Yuvraj uses his wrists brilliantly to turn it past mid on for a boundary.

  • December 13, 2023 14:18
    HAR 42/1 in 12 overs

    Varun continues. Four!! Bit of room outside off, Himanshu lofts it behind square on the off side and the ball runs away to the boundary. Four!! Varun finds the outside edge as Yuvraj looks to open the face, no slip in place this over and the ball runs away for a boundary.

  • December 13, 2023 14:13
    HAR 30/1 in 11 overs

    Sai Kishore into the attack. He attacks the stumps as well. Three singles from the over. Quite a sedate start for Haryana so far. The TN bowlers have bowled well to mount the pressure.

  • December 13, 2023 14:09
    HAR 27/1 in 10 overs

    Varun Chakravarthy into the attack. Full on the stumps from Varun, forcing the batter to come onto the front foot. A slip in place as well. Just one run from the over.

  • December 13, 2023 14:05
    HAR 26/1 in 9 overs

    Natarajan with his fifth over off the spell, down leg again, clipped to deep fine for a double. Natarajan goes for the short ball, but it is too high and has been called a wide. Four from the over.

  • December 13, 2023 14:01
    HAR 22/1 in 8 overs

    Siddarth with his fourth. Full outside off, two singles to long off to start the over. A slight miscommunication between the batters after tapping the ball to cover, no damage caused. Four!! Sligtly wide, cut expertly past a diving third man for a boundary.

  • December 13, 2023 13:56
    HAR 14/1 in 7 overs

    Wicket!! Natarajan gets the breakthrough. Ankit tries to drive one on off, hits it straight to the fielder at cover. 

    Ankit Kumar 12(21) ct B Indrajith b T Natarajan

    Himanshu Rana in at 3. Appeal for LBW first ball but looks like it was going down leg. Maiden over again!

  • December 13, 2023 13:52
    HAR 14/0 in 6 overs

    Siddarth continues with his tight lines. Mixing up the speeds bowling on the stump, not allowing the batters any room. Maiden over again.

  • December 13, 2023 13:47
    HAR 14/0 in 5 overs

    Natarajan gets another one to move away from Ankit who misses his expansive drive. Length ball, driven on the up past cover for a couple. Four!! Swinging into the stumps, driven straight down the ground by Ankit for four.

  • December 13, 2023 13:45
    HAR 7/0 in 4 overs

    Siddarth with his second. Tossed up on the stumps, Yuvraj prods forward and defends. Maiden over from the left armer.

  • December 13, 2023 13:40
    HAR 7/0 in 3 overs

    Natarajan continues. Four!! Another delivery down the leg side, Ankit clips it through square leg for a boundary. Ankit flashes at one outside off stump but misses. Huge appeal for LBW! Umpire gives it out. Review taken immediately. Successful review as the ball is found to be pitching outside leg. 

  • December 13, 2023 13:36
    HAR 3/0 in 2 overs

    M Siddarth in from the other end. Full on the stumps, defended right back. Siddarth bowling it quick on the stumps, three dots to start. Quick single to mid on off the last ball.

  • December 13, 2023 13:30
    HAR 2/0 in 1 over

    Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar out to open for Haryana. Natarajan with the new ball.

    Length on leg stump, solidly defended back by Yuvraj. Fuller down leg, clipped to fine leg for an easy single. Similar line to Ankit as well, he defends to mid wicket. Natarajan corrects his line, just outside off stump, Ankit dabs to third man for a single. Hint of movement in the last two balls as Yuvraj shoulders arms.

  • December 13, 2023 13:14
    Playing XI

    Tamil Nadu: B Aparajith, B Indrajith, C Hari Nishaanth, Dinesh Karthik (C,wk), M Siddarth, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar

    Haryana: Amit Rana, Ankit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria (C), Himanshu Rana, Harshal Patel, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rohit Sharma (wk), Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh

  • December 13, 2023 13:04
    TOSS

    TOSS: Haryana wins toss, opts to bat

  • December 13, 2023 12:52
    TN sets sights on an eighth VHT final
  • December 13, 2023 12:46
    ICYMI: SCA Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm

    Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test

  • December 13, 2023 12:44
    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Leading run-scorers

    Here is the list of top-scorers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy:



  • December 13, 2023 12:42
    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket-takers

    Here is the list of highest wicket-takers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy:



  • December 13, 2023 12:36
    Tamil Nadu - Road to semifinal
    • Beat Goa by 33 runs
    • Beat Bengal by five wickets
    • Beat Baroda by 38 runs
    • Lost to Punjab by 76 runs
    • Beat Madhya Pradesh by 17 runs
    • Beat Nagaland by 10 wickets
    • Beat Mumbai by seven wickets
  • December 13, 2023 12:33
    Haryana - Road to semifinal
    • Beat Uttarakhand by six wickets
    • Beat Bihar by 10 wickets
    • Beat Chandigarh by 84 runs
    • Beat Mizoram by 190 runs
    • Beat Delhi by 53 runs
    • Beat Karnataka by five wickets
    • Beat J&K by four wickets
    • Beat Bengal by four wickets
  • December 13, 2023 12:31
    Preview

    Tamil Nadu, eyeing a record-extending sixth Vijay Hazare Trophy title, will be wary of a high-flying Haryana, on an eight-match winning streak, when the two teams lock horns in the semifinal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

    Haryana, having never made it to the summit clash of a white-ball tournament at the senior level, will be all the more determined to usher in a new dawn, while Tamil Nadu will hope to revive its legacy. 

    However, it will be interesting to see how Haryana contends with the absence of its top wicket-taker in the tournament Yuzvendra Chahal, who has flown to South Africa and was key in his team’s quarterfinal win over Bengal on Monday. Tamil Nadu, despite missing Sai Sudharsan, delivered its most comprehensive batting performance in the competition with a seven-wicket win against Mumbai in the last-eight stage. ​READ MORE

  • December 13, 2023 12:29
    When and where to watch Tamil Nadu vs Haryana VHT semifinal live?

    The Tamil Nadu vs Haryana Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal match will be streamed on JioCinema from 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 124/1 (26); Himanshu, Yuvraj deflate TN attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Didn’t know how to come back after loss but now motivated for ultimate prize, says Rohit Sharma on World Cup heartbreak
    PTI
  4. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: Video referrals for Spain causes controversy, field umpires have final word
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 124/1 (26); Himanshu, Yuvraj deflate TN attack
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia’s Khawaja won’t wear shoes with Gaza messages, says Cummins
    AFP
  4. VIDEO: Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 2nd T20I loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Hendricks stars as South Africa beats India by five wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 124/1 (26); Himanshu, Yuvraj deflate TN attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Didn’t know how to come back after loss but now motivated for ultimate prize, says Rohit Sharma on World Cup heartbreak
    PTI
  4. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: Video referrals for Spain causes controversy, field umpires have final word
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment