Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 124/1 (26); Himanshu, Yuvraj deflate TN attack

- December 13, 2023 15:1827th over
Short and loose onto the pads from Chakaravarthy and Yuvraj rocks back swiftly to pull the ball through mid-wicket for FOUR. FOUR more as Chakaravarthy lands another short ball. Yuvraj swiftly carves it through to the cow-corner fence.
- December 13, 2023 15:14HAR 124/1 in 26 overs
Yuvraj chips Aparajith towards mid-on and a misfield concedes a single. Himanshu at ease with the sweep and finds a single through square-leg. Short from Aparajith and Himanshu flays the ball through cover for FOUR.
- December 13, 2023 15:09HAR 117/1 in 25 overs
Varun back into the attack. Full on off stump, solidly defended off the front foot. Four!! Tad too short from Varun, Himanshu rocks back and pulls to midwicket for four. 100 partnership up between the two. Six runs from the over.
- December 13, 2023 15:05HAR 111/1 in 24 overs
Baba Aparajith into the attack. Five singles from the over.
- December 13, 2023 15:04HAR 106/1 in 23 overs
Appeal for LBW from Sai Kishore. Umpire says no. Looks like it was a tad too high. First real chance for TN since the fall of the first wicket. Fifty up for Himanshu with a single!
- December 13, 2023 14:58HAR 102/1 in 22 overs
Shankar with his third. Four! Too short and the batter swivel pulls it over deep square for a boundary. 100 up for Haryana. Eight from the over.
- December 13, 2023 14:54HAR 94/1 in 21 overs
Four!! Fuller in length from Sai, Himanshu lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary. Still only six from the over.
- December 13, 2023 14:47HAR 88/1 in 20 overs
Just three singles from the Sai Kishore over.
Shankar continues. Short of a length on the pads, tucked to deep square for a single. Similar delivery, tucked squarer this time and they will get two.
- December 13, 2023 14:37HAR 80/1 in 18 overs
Vijay Shankar into the attack. Short of a length on off, dabbed to third man for a single. Six!! Shankar attempts a bouncer but the lack of pace allows the batter to get under it and pull it over square leg for six. Ten runs from the over.
- December 13, 2023 14:36HAR 70/1 in 17 overs
Sai Kishore continues to keep it tight despite the boundaries at the other end. Just three from the over.
- December 13, 2023 14:29HAR 67/1 in 16 overs
Sai Kishore continues. Just the four runs from the over.
Siddarth with his sixth over. Four!! Over pitched on the stumps, the batter plays it straight down the ground and gets it past mid on for a boundary. Four!! Too full on the stumps, wristy flick through midwicket for another boundary. Fifty partnership up!
- December 13, 2023 14:25HAR 53/1 in 14 overs
Siddarth back into the attack. Yuvraj plays it late to short third for a single. Four!! Himanshu plays the ball inside out over cover to get another boundary. Runs coming quickly for Haryana now.
- December 13, 2023 14:23HAR 48/1 in 13 overs
Sai Kishore again. Four!! Full on the stumps, Yuvraj uses his wrists brilliantly to turn it past mid on for a boundary.
- December 13, 2023 14:18HAR 42/1 in 12 overs
Varun continues. Four!! Bit of room outside off, Himanshu lofts it behind square on the off side and the ball runs away to the boundary. Four!! Varun finds the outside edge as Yuvraj looks to open the face, no slip in place this over and the ball runs away for a boundary.
- December 13, 2023 14:13HAR 30/1 in 11 overs
Sai Kishore into the attack. He attacks the stumps as well. Three singles from the over. Quite a sedate start for Haryana so far. The TN bowlers have bowled well to mount the pressure.
- December 13, 2023 14:09HAR 27/1 in 10 overs
Varun Chakravarthy into the attack. Full on the stumps from Varun, forcing the batter to come onto the front foot. A slip in place as well. Just one run from the over.
- December 13, 2023 14:05HAR 26/1 in 9 overs
Natarajan with his fifth over off the spell, down leg again, clipped to deep fine for a double. Natarajan goes for the short ball, but it is too high and has been called a wide. Four from the over.
- December 13, 2023 14:01HAR 22/1 in 8 overs
Siddarth with his fourth. Full outside off, two singles to long off to start the over. A slight miscommunication between the batters after tapping the ball to cover, no damage caused. Four!! Sligtly wide, cut expertly past a diving third man for a boundary.
- December 13, 2023 13:56HAR 14/1 in 7 overs
Wicket!! Natarajan gets the breakthrough. Ankit tries to drive one on off, hits it straight to the fielder at cover.
Ankit Kumar 12(21) ct B Indrajith b T Natarajan
Himanshu Rana in at 3. Appeal for LBW first ball but looks like it was going down leg. Maiden over again!
- December 13, 2023 13:52HAR 14/0 in 6 overs
Siddarth continues with his tight lines. Mixing up the speeds bowling on the stump, not allowing the batters any room. Maiden over again.
- December 13, 2023 13:47HAR 14/0 in 5 overs
Natarajan gets another one to move away from Ankit who misses his expansive drive. Length ball, driven on the up past cover for a couple. Four!! Swinging into the stumps, driven straight down the ground by Ankit for four.
- December 13, 2023 13:45HAR 7/0 in 4 overs
Siddarth with his second. Tossed up on the stumps, Yuvraj prods forward and defends. Maiden over from the left armer.
- December 13, 2023 13:40HAR 7/0 in 3 overs
Natarajan continues. Four!! Another delivery down the leg side, Ankit clips it through square leg for a boundary. Ankit flashes at one outside off stump but misses. Huge appeal for LBW! Umpire gives it out. Review taken immediately. Successful review as the ball is found to be pitching outside leg.
- December 13, 2023 13:36HAR 3/0 in 2 overs
M Siddarth in from the other end. Full on the stumps, defended right back. Siddarth bowling it quick on the stumps, three dots to start. Quick single to mid on off the last ball.
- December 13, 2023 13:30HAR 2/0 in 1 over
Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar out to open for Haryana. Natarajan with the new ball.
Length on leg stump, solidly defended back by Yuvraj. Fuller down leg, clipped to fine leg for an easy single. Similar line to Ankit as well, he defends to mid wicket. Natarajan corrects his line, just outside off stump, Ankit dabs to third man for a single. Hint of movement in the last two balls as Yuvraj shoulders arms.
- December 13, 2023 13:14Playing XI
Tamil Nadu: B Aparajith, B Indrajith, C Hari Nishaanth, Dinesh Karthik (C,wk), M Siddarth, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar
Haryana: Amit Rana, Ankit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria (C), Himanshu Rana, Harshal Patel, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rohit Sharma (wk), Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh
- December 13, 2023 13:04TOSS
TOSS: Haryana wins toss, opts to bat
- December 13, 2023 12:52TN sets sights on an eighth VHT final
- December 13, 2023 12:46ICYMI: SCA Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm
- December 13, 2023 12:44Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Leading run-scorers
Here is the list of top-scorers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy:
- December 13, 2023 12:42Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket-takers
Here is the list of highest wicket-takers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy:
- December 13, 2023 12:36Tamil Nadu - Road to semifinal
- Beat Goa by 33 runs
- Beat Bengal by five wickets
- Beat Baroda by 38 runs
- Lost to Punjab by 76 runs
- Beat Madhya Pradesh by 17 runs
- Beat Nagaland by 10 wickets
- Beat Mumbai by seven wickets
- December 13, 2023 12:33Haryana - Road to semifinal
- Beat Uttarakhand by six wickets
- Beat Bihar by 10 wickets
- Beat Chandigarh by 84 runs
- Beat Mizoram by 190 runs
- Beat Delhi by 53 runs
- Beat Karnataka by five wickets
- Beat J&K by four wickets
- Beat Bengal by four wickets
- December 13, 2023 12:31Preview
Tamil Nadu, eyeing a record-extending sixth Vijay Hazare Trophy title, will be wary of a high-flying Haryana, on an eight-match winning streak, when the two teams lock horns in the semifinal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.
Haryana, having never made it to the summit clash of a white-ball tournament at the senior level, will be all the more determined to usher in a new dawn, while Tamil Nadu will hope to revive its legacy.
However, it will be interesting to see how Haryana contends with the absence of its top wicket-taker in the tournament Yuzvendra Chahal, who has flown to South Africa and was key in his team’s quarterfinal win over Bengal on Monday. Tamil Nadu, despite missing Sai Sudharsan, delivered its most comprehensive batting performance in the competition with a seven-wicket win against Mumbai in the last-eight stage. READ MORE
- December 13, 2023 12:29When and where to watch Tamil Nadu vs Haryana VHT semifinal live?
The Tamil Nadu vs Haryana Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal match will be streamed on JioCinema from 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.
Latest on Sportstar
