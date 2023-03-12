Former India skipper Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant century in the fourth and final Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, who started day four at 59, reached his 28th Test century in 241 balls with a single off Nathan Lyon’s delivery. His innings included five fours.

India began day four trailing by 191 runs. Ravindra Jadeja threw away his wicket early and Srikar Bharat joined Kohli and the pair has stitched a crucial 84-run partnership. Bharat departed after a well-made 44 off 88 deliveries.

The right-handed batter, who was chasing an elusive Test hundred, finally achieved the feat for the first time since a match against Bangladesh in November 2019. His decisive 194-ball 136 saw India win the match by an innings and 46 runs. Kohli, however, has scored seven half-centuries since.

Earlier this year, Kohli became the fastest batsman to record 25,000 runs in International cricket during India’s second Test against Australia. He created the record in 492 innnings and overtook Sachin Tendulkar by 28 innings (577 inns) to become the fastest ever to the feat.