Thrilled to have Virat Kohli for tour - CA CEO Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has said missing Virat Kohli for a major part of the Test series was expected and that he was thrilled Kohli was available for the first Test and the limited-overs matches.

“We’re thrilled Virat is coming out for three ODIs, three T20s, the first ever day-night Test against India and we have to respect the fact he wants to be there for the birth of his first child,” Hockley told SEN radio.

“Clearly, [he is] one of the game’s absolute superstars. We’re looking forward to seeing him here for seven out of the 10 matches,” he said.

'A huge amount to play for'

Hockley said both teams have enough stars to ensure that cricket fans will be hooked to the series. “You’ve got a good number of players from both sides who played the last series in Australia which India won. There’ll be a huge amount to play for ... it will be fascinating series.”

Hockley said it looks highly unlikely that Kohli could get back to Australia to play the latter part of the series. “I think it’s pretty challenged [for him to return]. Obviously a mandatory 14-day quarantine period,” he said.

“Logistically it’s very much more complicated and being brutal it’s much harder than normal.”