Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, smashes ton

India batter Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 18:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century.
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: AFP

Follow India vs Pakistan match LIVE

India batter Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The 34-year-old bettered the record of fellow Indian veteran Sachin Tendulkar (321 innings), by achieving the feat in just 277 innings. Kohli got to the landmark with a double off Shaheen Afridi.

Kohli added a cherry on top with a century. He reached his 47th ton in ODIs, off the subsequent ball.

Additionally, with this century, Kohli has now scored four consecutive 100s at this stadium, the joint-most highest centuries at a single venue alongside South African great Hashim Amla. The other three tons were against Sri Lanka— two of which came in 2017 and one in 2012.

The match was called off on Sunday owing to excessive rain with India stranded at 147/2 in 24.1 overs and had to be moved to reserve day. Kohli and KL Rahul both started cautiously but gained control of the match, staying unbeaten at 198 runs for the third wicket partnership.

