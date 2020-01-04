Virat Kohli not in favour of four-day Tests

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday strongly opposed the “four-day Test” proposed by the ICC as he is not in favour of any alterations which hurts the sanctity of the traditional five-day format.

Four-day Test matches could become mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023, with the ICC likely to formally consider the change in 2020. "It is something that we have got to seriously consider," Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts told SEN Radio even though senior bowler Nathan Lyon termed it “ridiculous“.

“According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so,” said Kohli on the eve of the first T20 against Sri Lanka.

India recently played Day/Night Tests and that’s the extent of the change Kohli would like in the five-day version for now. “You know the Day-Night Test is the most that should be changed about Test cricket, according to me,” he said.

“Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers and entertainment. I think the intent will not be right because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end? Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing,” Kohli was forthright in his answer.

“So I don’t endorse that at all. I don’t think it is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially; five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the international level.

“T20 was a revelation (in terms) of the introduction of a new format. I was asked about the 100-ball format (introduced by ECB) and I said I am not going to go and try myself out in another kind of format because there’s already so much going on,” he said.