Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in India squad for first two England Tests

Rajat Patidar will replace Virat Kohli in India’s squad for the first two Tests of the five-match Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Monday.

Kohli has opted out of the initial Tests due to personal reasons, coinciding with England batter Harry Brook’s return to the UK for similar reasons.

“Virat has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” said a statement from the BCCI.

“The BCCI respects his decision and the board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.”

Kohli, who had not missed a Test for India in over two years, last sat out a match against South Africa in Johannesburg due to a back spasm. Kohli also led the side in 68 Tests between 2014 and 2022.

Patidar is uncapped at the Test level, while he made his ODI debut in December last year against South Africa in Paarl.

The 30-year-old batter is coming off a good run of form with the bat having struck 111 and 151 in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

The five-match Test series is set to commence in Hyderabad on Thursday.