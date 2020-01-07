Virat Kohli records another milestone in T20Is

Virat Kohli reached another milestone in T20 Internationals as he completed 1000 runs as captain in the shortest format of the game on Tuesday. He got to the landmark during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore.

India aced the chase of 143 runs with Kohli remaining unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls. Shikhar Dhawan (32) making a comeback to the team gave India a steady start along with K.L. Rahul (45). After the openers fell, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took charge and saw the host over the line.

The India captain also in the process surpassed team-mate Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the series, as the top run-getter in the T20Is. Kohli now has 2663 runs from 71 innings.

Rohit and Kohli finished 2019 as joint top-scorers in T20Is, with 2633 runs each.