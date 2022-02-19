Kohli exits Indian team bubble, to miss third T20I against West Indies

Virat Kohli has left the Indian team bubble ahead of the third T20I due to personal reasons. Sources in the BCCI have confirmed that the erstwhile India captain left Kolkata on Saturday morning and will be missing out on the final T20I fixture, to be played at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

It is understood that even Rishabh Pant will not be available for Sunday's fixture. India defeated the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. In Pant's absence, Ishan Kishan will be seen as the stumper.

The Indian team is set to leave for Lucknow on Monday on a charter flight, and it needs to be seen whether Kohli makes himself available for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting next Thursday.

With Kohli missing the dead rubber, the team management is likely to include Shreyas Iyer in the playing eleven on Sunday.