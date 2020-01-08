Virat Kohli retains top spot in Test rankings for batsmen

India skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot among batsmen while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane dropped in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Wednesday.

Kohli's 928 rating points have vaulted him ahead of the second-placed Steve Smith, who sits on 911 points. Pujara was placed sixth, down one rung, with 791 points, while Rahane occupied the ninth spot after slipping a couple of positions with 759 points.

After the conclusion of the Sydney and Cape Town Tests, players sizzle in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batting.



In bowling, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, returning from an injury layoff, remained static at sixth with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (772 points) and seamer Mohammed Shami (771) were ninth and 10th respectively.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne grabbed a career-best third place. The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the final Test against New Zealand. He was the highest scorer in the recently-concluded series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests — that include two at home against Pakistan — have seen him amass 896 runs.

Australian speedster Pat Cummins was at the top of the standings with 904 points ahead of Neil Wagner (852) and West Indies’ Jason Holder (830). Mitchell Starc equalled a career-best fifth position that he had previously achieved in March 2018.