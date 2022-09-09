Virat Kohli believes that the two limited overs series against Australia and South Africa will help the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia next month.

After returning to form in the Asia Cup with two half-centuries and a ton, a confident Kohli believes that it is important for senior players like him and Rohit Sharma to be in the right frame of mind ahead of the big-ticket tournament.

“You (Rohit) and I have been playing for so long, for us, it is about being in the right frame of mind and continue being in that space. That’s the most important thing, so we are creating in the change room is very special and secret to all of us,” Kohli told Rohit during an interview for BCCI.tv.

“We know how good we feel as a team in the change room and for us, the next two series against top team’s is a chance to establish those good habits and be very consistent as a team and make good decisions under pressure,” he said.

“Then we go into the World Cup knowing, “yes, we can do it against all these bowlers”. The conditions will be different, might be tougher but we are going there earlier, so I see the next couple of months as a great phase where we play quality team’s, go to Australia and have preparation time and we are absolutely ready come the first game of the World Cup...”

India hasn’t won a ICC title since 2013 and it is a big challenge for Rohit’s men to break the title jinx. While Kohli’s form is a blessing for the Indian team, opener KL Rahul also scored a half-century against Afghanistan.

“We should not ignore his knock. We know how important it is for KL to be in a good space going into the World Cup. We all know what he can do in this format, plays solid and clean shots,” Kohli said.

“Once he bats well in T20 cricket, our team looks even more strong. We know how confident we are as a team. I am sure good things are to happen in the future...”