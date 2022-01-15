Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain

Virat Kohli has stepped down from Test captaincy a day after India's 1-2 series defeat against South Africa in Cape Town.

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli said on social media on Saturday evening.

Kohli, who took over the reins of the Test side in late 2014, led India to memorable series wins on both home and away tours. He is India's most successful skipper in the format. Kohli led India in 68 Tests with 40 wins, 17 losses and 11 defeats.

As Test captain, the 33-year-old scored 5864 runs at a stunning average of 54.80 with 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Kohli also thanked the BCCI, former skipper MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri. "I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."