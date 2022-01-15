Virat Kohli as India Test captain: stats

Virat Kohli on Saturday decided to step down from Test captaincy after India's 1-2 Test series defeat to South Africa.

Here are some stats from his glorious stint as the red-ball captain of the Indian cricket team.

Kohli took up Test captaincy in 2014. In the 68 matches he skippered since then, Kohli has managed to lead the side to 40 victories. With 17 losses and 11 draws, the side enjoyed a win percentage of 58.82 under his leadership.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

During this period he also scored 5864 runs, with his highest being an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019. Averaging 54.80, he also has 20 hundreds and 18 half-centuries under his belt.

The 33-year-old boasts an incredible 77.41 per cent win record as captain in home games losing only two of a total of 31 fixtures. In 37 away games, he has managed to emerge victorious on 16 occasions.