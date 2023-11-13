Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, announced the cricketers inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame as the class of 2023.

Former ICC ODI World Cup winners Aravinda de Silva and Virender Sehwag have been inducted as part of the Class of 2023 along with pioneering Indian women’s cricketer, Diana Edulji.

De Silva, Edulji and Sehwag will join as inductees number 110, 111 and 112 respectively.

The three legends will be honoured during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

De Silva enjoyed a 19-year international career for Sri Lanka, notably playing a starring role in their memorable run to victory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1996.

Sehwag was also a pivotal figure in the World Cup winning campaign for India in 2011, and his record-breaking career spanned 14 years and over 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Edulji becomes the first Indian female inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame thanks to a 17-year international playing career and her pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women’s cricket history.

“We are thrilled to announce Aravinda, Diana and Virender as the latest group of legends to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame,” said ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice.

“Their lasting contributions to cricket mean they are richly deserving of their status in the ICC Hall of Fame and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2023 in Mumbai later this week.”

Sehwag said: “I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour. I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, ‘hitting the cricket ball’.”

“This achievement is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, and love that have shaped my cricketing journey,” said de Silva.

“My family, my parents, my sister, my wife and children are my anchor, and deserve the deepest thanks for their unwavering support and sacrifice, which have propelled me towards success.”

Edulji said: “It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian women’s cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world. I am delighted to be considered for this award.”

“It’s not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women’s Cricket.”“