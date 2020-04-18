Coming soon for Bengal cricketers: Online batting sessions with VVS Laxman

Former India batsman, V.V.S. Laxman, who is Bengal cricket team’s batting consultant for the Vision project, is set to conduct ‘online one-on-one sessions’ with Bengal batsmen over the next couple of weeks.

With the country under lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, Avishek Dalmiya, has requested Laxman to help out the batsmen in this ‘off-season’.

“Our video analyst will send him some clippings of all the batsmen and once he goes through them, he will have one-on-one sessions with our batsmen. That will help our players improve on their weaknesses and get ready for the season,” Dalmiya told Sportstar.

Even though Bengal finished runner-up in the Ranji Trophy this season, batting remained an area of concern for the Arun Lal-coached side. “In this time of lockdown, it is important that we get ready for the season ahead and that’s the reason behind this endeavour,” Dalmiya said, adding that the session will begin in the next few days. The Bengal video analyst has already started preparing the video clippings, which will be sent to the former India cricketer.

In 2014, the CAB had started the Vision 2020 project, where Laxman was brought in as a batting consultant. That move benefited Bengal batsmen as they got to learn a thing or two from one of India’s batting icons.

In January, Laxman’s contract was renewed for another couple of years.

Laxman remained unavailable for a comment at the time of publishing the story.