Warne had chest pain, health issues prior to death -Thai police

Australian cricket great Shane Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had a medical history of asthma and some heart issues, a Thai police official said on Saturday, citing information from Warne's family.

Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent at the Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, told reporters that Warne "had seen a doctor about his heart".

He said the Australian's body would be transferred to Surat Thani on the Thai mainland on Sunday for autopsy. Yuttana declined to comment when asked of the likely cause of death.