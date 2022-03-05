Cricket Cricket Warne had chest pain, health issues prior to death -Thai police Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent at the Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, told reporters that Warne "had seen a doctor about his heart". Reuters KOH SAMUI, Thailand 05 March, 2022 19:28 IST FILE PHOTO: Shane Warne - GETTY IMAGES Reuters KOH SAMUI, Thailand 05 March, 2022 19:28 IST Australian cricket great Shane Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had a medical history of asthma and some heart issues, a Thai police official said on Saturday, citing information from Warne's family.Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent at the Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, told reporters that Warne "had seen a doctor about his heart".RELATED: Magician with a wicked charm - Warne's loss a blow to cricket's heartHe said the Australian's body would be transferred to Surat Thani on the Thai mainland on Sunday for autopsy. Yuttana declined to comment when asked of the likely cause of death. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :