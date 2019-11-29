Warner and Labuschagne score centuries again as Australia dominates Pakistan

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne each posted centuries once more as Australia dominated Pakistan on day one of the second Test.

The host triumphed by an innings and five runs in the first contest in Brisbane - when Warner made 154 on his first home Test since serving a 12-month ban for the sandpaper scandal - and the opener posted his 23rd hundred in the longest format at Adelaide.

Labuschagne's purple patch continued too, the Australia number three following up his Test-best 185 last time out by reaching stumps unbeaten on 126 having made an unbroken 294 alongside Warner (166 not out).

The duo ensured Australia ended the first day 302-1, with Pakistan unable to build on an early breakthrough on another chastening day.

The home side won the toss on Friday but lost Joe Burns for four in the fourth over after Shaheen Afridi got one to shape back and drew the opener's edge.

Yet that was as good as it got for the tourist, Warner feasting on some hospitable bowling outside off to get Australia going.

Test debutant Muhammad Musa was dispatched for successive fours and then bowled an eight-ball over that went for 13 before rain forced an early tea with the home side 70-1.

Upon the resumption, Warner soon reached his half-century thanks to overthrows and it was not long before Labuschagne joined him in bringing up that milestone.

Warner converted his into three figures by scampering through for a single off Yasir Shah - his 10th hundred on the first day of Tests - and Pakistan's misery continued when Afridi accidentally kicked the ball to the fence.

Labuschagne, on 94, tried to reach a century with a heave down the ground off Yasir and though the ball bounced just before the rope, he made it back-to-back hundreds off the very next ball.

The two continued to pile on the runs and moved past Alastair Cook and Joe Root's 248 for the highest partnership in day-night Tests.

Yasir's desperate lbw appeal against Warner was struck down as a review showed a clear inside edge.

The opener cracked the same bowler for his 18th boundary to reach 150 and added another as Australia moved past 300 prior to stumps on a successful day for the host.