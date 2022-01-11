Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19

Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unlikely to travel to South Africa for the three-match ODI series. The 22-year-old spinner tested positive a couple of days ago and is currently in isolation.

Sportstar understands that spinner all-rounder Jayant Yadav, who is currently in South Africa with the Test team, has been asked to stay back after the red ball series. Sundar was out of international circuit since March last year due to injury and returned to Tamil Nadu squad recently for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India will play three ODIs later this month under the captaincy of K.L. Rahul. The members of the white ball team are scheduled to leave for South Africa on Wednesday.