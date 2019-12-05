Cricket Cricket WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi's magic celebration in the MSL South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi became an immediate social media sensation on Thursday when video emerged of him celebrating a wicket by performing a magic trick. AFP Johannesburg 05 December, 2019 23:30 IST Shamsi has played two Tests and 17 ODIs for the Proteas. - Getty Images AFP Johannesburg 05 December, 2019 23:30 IST South African wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became an immediate social media sensation on Thursday when video emerged of him celebrating a wicket by performing a magic trick in the middle of the pitch.The 29-year-old, playing for Paarl against Durban in a domestic Twenty20 game, dismissed Wihan Lubbe and then reached into his trouser pocket where he pulled out a red handkerchief. WICKET! A bit of magic from @shamsi90 #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/IxMqRYF1Ma— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) December 4, 2019 As he waved it in the air, it became a magic wand, much to the amusement of the crowd watching at Paarl's Boland Park.“I have always been fascinated by magic,” Shamsi said in a recent interview.“From 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine.”Shamsi, who has played two Tests and 17 ODIs for the Proteas, was unable to conjure up a win for his team as Durban claimed a comfortable six-wicket victory. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.