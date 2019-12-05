BPL 2019-20: Chris Gayle set to represent Chattogram Challengers

West Indies star Chris Gayle is not taking a break from cricket as announced earlier. The destructive left-hander has agreed to play in the Bangladesh Premier League for Chattogram Challengers.

The 40-year-old is currently nursing a hamstring problem. He will join the squad towards the second-half of the tournament.

Until last week, there was no clarity on Gayle’s BPL sojourn. Even he was surprised at his selection. “Don't even know how my name reached the BPL, but I have been drafted in a team and I don't even know how that happened,” he had said.

Gayle also made himself unavailable for the limited-overs series against India.

“We are happy to announce that Gayle will play for us and there is no uncertainty about his participation in the tournament,” said Challengers managing director KM Rifatuzzaman.

“He is having a hamstring problem, so we will not get him from the beginning, but we are hopeful to have him at some point in the tournament. We have finalised everything with Gayle's agent. Some formalities are not done yet, but all those things will be completed soon.”

The Challengers think tank had earlier called for strict action against Gayle if he had not turned up.

The tournament, starting December 11, will run till February 8. Gayle is expected to make an appearance around January.