WATCH | WI vs IND: Top five West Indies players to watch out for

WI vs IND: From Kemar Roach to Alzarri Joseph, here are five West Indians to watch out for ahead of the Test against India.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 19:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

India’s tour of the West Indies is set to begin on July 12, with the first Test match at Windsor Park in Rosseau, Dominica. 

India’s previous visit to the stadium was for the third Test during a series in 2011, a match that ended in a draw. Virat Kohli is the sole surviving player across both teams from that game. 

The West Indies is coming into this series on the back of a 2-0 Test loss away at South Africa. While the first Test was a close affair, with the Windies falling short by 87 runs, the second was one-sided, with the host winning by 284 runs.

The series against India comes at a time when West Indies cricket has hit rock bottom. It failed to reach the ODI World Cup in India later this year, with the two-time champion losing to Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in qualifying matches. This is the first time West Indies will not feature at a men’s 50-over World Cup. 

