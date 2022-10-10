WBBL 2022-23: Full squads and updated players list

The eighth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022-23) will be underway in Australia from October 13.

Eight teams - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder - will feature in 56 matches across the double round-robin group stage.

Here is a look at all squads.

Adelaide Strikers

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack

Brisbane Heat

Jess Jonassen, Zoe Cooke (injured, replaced by Lucy Hamilton), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Danni Wyatt, Jess Kerr

Hobart Hurricanes

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Issy Wong (injured, replaced by Hayley Jensen)

Melbourne Renegades

Sophie Molineux, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw

Melbourne Stars

Meg Lanning (unavailable - personal reasons), Alice Capsey, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (c), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry

Perth Scorchers

Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Holly Ferling, Amy Edgar, Maddy Darke, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker

Sydney Thunder

Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jess Davidson, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (c), Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ash Gardner, Ange Genford, Alyssa Healy, Kate Peterson