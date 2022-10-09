WBBL 2022-23: Full team-wise schedule list, match time, date

The eighth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022-23) will be underway in Australia from October 13.

Eight teams - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder - will feature in 56 matches across the double round-robin group stage.

The round-robin stage will finish on November 20.

Perth Scorchers is the defending champion, having beaten Adelaide Strikers by 12 runs in last year’s final. Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat are the joint-most successful teams in WBBL with two titles apiece.

Here is a look at the team-wise breakdown of the league-stage matches: ( all timings are local Australia timings)

ADELAIDE STRIKERS

October 15, Saturday: v Sydney Sixers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 3.40pm

October 16, Sunday: v Melbourne Renegades at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 10.15am

October 21, Friday: v Sydney Sixers at Karen Rolton Oval, 3.25pm

October 24, Monday: v Melbourne Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval, 3.30pm

October 27, Thursday: v Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field, 7.10pm

October 28, Friday: v Perth Scorchers at Allan Border Field, 3.15pm

November 2, Wednesday: v Melbourne Stars at Blacktown International Sportspark, 3.30pm

November 5, Saturday: v Melbourne Stars at Lilac Hill, 1pm

November 6, Sunday: v Perth Scorchers at Lilac Hill, 4.50pm

November 11, Friday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Karen Rolton Oval, 6pmN

November 13, Sunday: v Sydney Thunder at Centennial Park Oval, 3pm

November 14, Monday: v Brisbane Heat at Karen Rolton Oval, 6pm

November 18, Friday: v Hobart Hurricanes at North Sydney Oval, 3.40pm

November 20, Sunday: v Sydney Thunder at North Sydney Oval, 5.15pm

HOBART HURRICANES

October 14, Friday: v Sydney Thunder at Blacktown International Sportspark, 3pm

October 17, Monday: v Perth Scorchers at Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm

October 18, Tuesday: v Sydney Thunder at Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm

October 23, Sunday: v Perth Scorchers at WACA Ground, 2.15pm

October 29, Saturday: v Sydney Sixers at Eastern Oval, 10.15am

November 3, Thursday: v Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena, 7.10pm

November 6, Sunday: v Brisbane Heat at Blundstone Arena, 10.15am

November 7, Monday: v Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena, 7.10pm

November 11, Friday: v Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval, 6pm

November 12, Saturday: v Brisbane Heat at Karen Rolton Oval, 6pm

November 15, Tuesday: v Melbourne Stars at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 3pm

November 16, Wednesday: v Melbourne Stars at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 3pm

November 18, Friday: v Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval, 3.40pm

November 20, Sunday: v Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval, 1.40pm

MELBOURNE STARS

October 15, Saturday: v Brisbane Heat at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 7.05pm

October 16, Sunday: v Sydney Sixers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 1.40pm

October 20, Thursday: v Perth Scorchers at WACA Ground, 8.10pm

October 23, Sunday: v Sydney Thunder at WACA Ground, 1.40pm

October 29, Saturday: v Melbourne Renegades at Eastern Oval, 2pm

October 31, Monday: v Sydney Thunder at Eastern Oval, 3pm

November 2, Wednesday: v Adelaide Strikers at Blacktown International Sportspark, 3.30pm

November 5, Saturday: v Adelaide Strikers at Lilac Hill, 1pm

November 12, Saturday: v Sydney Sixers at CitiPower Centre, 1.40pm

November 13, Sunday: v Melbourne Renegades at CitiPower Centre, 1.40pm

November 15, Tuesday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 3pm

November 16, Wednesday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 3pm

November 19, Saturday: v Perth Scorchers at Ted Summerton Reserve, 10.40am

November 20, Sunday: v Brisbane Heat at Ted Summerton Reserve, 2pm

SYDNEY SIXERS

October 13, Thursday: v Brisbane Heat at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 7.40pm

October 15, Saturday: v Adelaide Strikers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 3.40pm

October 16, Sunday: v Melbourne Stars at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 1.40pm

October 21, Friday: v Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval, 3.25pm

October 29, Saturday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Eastern Oval, 10.15am

October 30, Sunday: v Melbourne Renegades at Eastern Oval, 3pm

November 2, Wednesday: v Sydney Thunder at Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm

November 5, Saturday: v Perth Scorchers at Lilac Hill, 4.25pm

November 10, Thursday: v Melbourne Renegades at CitiPower Centre, 3pm

November 12, Saturday: v Melbourne Stars at CitiPower Centre, 1.40pm

November 13, Sunday: v Perth Scorchers at CitiPower Centre, 10.15am

November 16, Wednesday: v Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval, 7.10pm

November 18, Friday: v Sydney Thunder at North Sydney Oval, 7.05pm

November 20, Sunday: v Hobart Hurricanes at North Sydney Oval, 1.40pm

BRISBANE HEAT

October 13, Thursday: v Sydney Sixers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 7.40pm

October 15, Saturday: v Melbourne Stars at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 7.05pm

October 18, Tuesday: v Melbourne Renegades at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 3.30pm

October 21, Friday: v Melbourne Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval, 12pm

October 25, Tuesday: v Sydney Thunder at Allan Border Field, 6.15pm

October 27, Thursday: v Adelaide Strikers at Allan Border Field, 7.10pm

October 29, Saturday: v Perth Scorchers at Allan Border Field, 7.10pm

November 4, Friday: v Sydney Thunder at Blundstone Arena, 3.30pm

November 6, Sunday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena, 10.15am

November 9, Wednesday: v Perth Scorchers at Lilac Hill, 3pm

November 12, Saturday: v Hobart Hurricanesat Karen Rolton Oval, 6pm

November 14, Monday: v Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval, 6pm

November 16, Wednesday: v Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval, 7.10pm

November 20, Sunday: v Melbourne Stars at Ted Summerton Reserve, 2pm

MELBOURNE RENEGADES

October 16, Sunday: v Adelaide Strikers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 10.15am

October 18, Tuesday: v Brisbane Heat at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 3.30pm

October 21, Friday: v Brisbane Heat at Karen Rolton Oval, 12pm

October 24, Monday: v Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval, 3.30pm

October 29, Saturday: v Melbourne Stars at Eastern Oval, 2pm

October 30, Sunday: v Sydney Sixers at Eastern Oval, 3pm

November 3, Thursday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena, 7.10pm

November 6, Sunday: v Sydney Thunder at Blundstone Arena, 1.40pm

November 7, Monday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena, 7.10pm

November 10, Thursday: v Sydney Sixers at CitiPower Centre, 3pm

November 12, Saturday: v Perth Scorchers at CitiPower Centre, 10.15am

Nov ember 13, Sunday: v Melbourne Stars at CitiPower Centre, 1.40pm

November 15, Tuesday: v Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval, 7.10pm

November 20, Sunday: v Perth Scorchers at Ted Summerton Reserve, 10.15am

PERTH SCORCHERS

October 16, Sunday: v Sydney Thunder at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5pm

October 17, Monday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm

October 20, Thursday: v Melbourne Stars at WACA Ground, 8.10pm

October 22, Saturday: v Sydney Thunder at WACA Ground, 2.30pm

October 23, Sunday: v Hobart Hurricanes at WACA Ground, 2.15pm

October 28, Friday: v Adelaide Strikers at Allan Border Field, 3.15pm

October 29, Saturday: v Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field, 7.10pm

November 5, Saturday: v Sydney Sixers at Lilac Hill, 4.25pm

November 6, Sunday: v Adelaide Strikers at Lilac Hill, 4.50pm

November 9, Wednesday: v Brisbane Heat at Lilac Hill, 3pm

November 12, Saturday: v Melbourne Renegades at CitiPower Centre, 10.15am

November 13, Sunday: v Sydney Sixers at CitiPower Centre, 10.15am

November 19, Saturday: v Melbourne Stars at Ted Summerton Reserve, 10.40am

November 20, Sunday: v Melbourne Renegades at Ted Summerton Reserve, 10.15am

SYDNEY THUNDER

October 14, Friday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Blacktown International Sportspark, 3pm

October 16, Sunday: v Perth Scorchers at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5pm

October 18, Tuesday: v Hobart Hurricanes at Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm

October 22, Saturday: v Perth Scorchers at WACA Ground, 2.30pm

October 23, Sunday: v Melbourne Stars at WACA Ground, 1.40pm

October 25, Tuesday: v Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field, 6.15pm

October 31, Monday: v Melbourne Stars at Eastern Oval, 3pm

November 2, Wednesday: v Sydney Sixers at Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm

November 4, Friday: v Brisbane Heat at Blundstone Arena, 3.30pm

November 6, Sunday: v Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena, 1.40pm

November 13, Sunday: v Adelaide Strikers at Centennial Park Oval, 3pm

November 15, Tuesday: v Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval, 7.10pm

November 18, Friday: v Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval, 7.05pm

November 20, Sunday: v Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval, 5.15pm