Women’s Asia Cup Points Table: India leads despite loss to Pakistan

Here is a look at the points table of the Women’s Asia Cup after Pakistan stunned India by 13 runs on Friday. The top four teams out of the total seven will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held on October 13. The final is scheduled for October 15.

While India leads the points table with three wins in four matches, Pakistan, with as many points as the Women in Blue, is second owing to a lower Net Run Rate (NRR). Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with two wins in three matches, occupy the middle of the table. Thailand scripted a historic win over Pakistan on Thursday and sits fifth with two wins from four matches. The United Arab Emirates has a solitary win against bottom-placed Malaysia, which is yet to open its account.

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India 4 3 1 6 2.480 Pakistan 4 3 1 6 1.684 Bangladesh 3 2 1 4 1.829 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 4 0.373 Thailand 4 2 2 4 -1.079 UAE 4 1 3 2 -1.794 Malaysia 4 0 4 0 -3.020