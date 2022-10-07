Women's Cricket

Women’s Asia Cup Points Table: India leads despite loss to Pakistan

While India leads the points table with three wins in four matches, Pakistan, with as many points as the Women in Blue, is second owing to a lower Net Run Rate (NRR).

Team Sportstar
07 October, 2022 23:06 IST
07 October, 2022 23:06 IST
Smriti Mandhana of India in action against Pakistan during the Women’s Asia Cup on Friday.

Smriti Mandhana of India in action against Pakistan during the Women’s Asia Cup on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

While India leads the points table with three wins in four matches, Pakistan, with as many points as the Women in Blue, is second owing to a lower Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here is a look at the points table of the Women’s Asia Cup after Pakistan stunned India by 13 runs on Friday. The top four teams out of the total seven will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held on October 13. The final is scheduled for October 15.

While India leads the points table with three wins in four matches, Pakistan, with as many points as the Women in Blue, is second owing to a lower Net Run Rate (NRR). Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with two wins in three matches, occupy the middle of the table. Thailand scripted a historic win over Pakistan on Thursday and sits fifth with two wins from four matches. The United Arab Emirates has a solitary win against bottom-placed Malaysia, which is yet to open its account.

TeamMatchesWonLost Points Net Run Rate
India 43162.480
Pakistan 43161.684
Bangladesh32141.829
Sri Lanka32140.373
Thailand 4224-1.079
UAE4132-1.794
Malaysia 4040-3.020
REMAINING LEAGUE FIXTURES
Malaysia vs Sri Lanka - October 8 - 8:30 AM IST - Sylhet
Bangladesh vs India - October 8 - 1:00 PM IST - Sylhet
Malaysia vs Thailand - October 9 - 8:30 AM IST - Sylhet
Pakistan vs UAE - October 9 - 1:00 PM IST - Sylhet
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - October 10 - 8:30 AM IST - Sylhet
India vs Thailand - October 10 - 1:00 PM IST - Sylhet
Bangladesh vs UAE - October 11 - 8:30 AM IST- Sylhet
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - October 11 - 1:00 PM IST - Sylhet

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us