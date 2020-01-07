We are on track for T20 World Cup, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said his team is “on track” for this year’s T20 World Cup and is presently identifying players who can deliver when the stakes are high.

With his eyes trained on the mega event slated to be held later this year, the prolific scorer is keen to get the team combination right well in advance.

“We’re on track for the T20 World Cup. I want to see youngsters winning us games under pressure,” Kohli said ahead of the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here.

“These games are to help us figure out who those guys are,” the batting maestro added.

A few days ago, Kohli said that his side has ‘game-ready’ players but they need to identify the ones who can handle pressure situations.

“T20 is something we don’t have any problems in picking players,” said Kohli, on the eve of the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Guwahati last Saturday.

“Because you have the IPL, at a very competitive level, guys have been performing season after season“.

While the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand was a bitter pill to swallow for the Indian team, the T20 World Cup will provide Kohli another chance to get his hands on the silverware.

India has not won an ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

Kohli has been part of India’s World Cup-winning squad in 2011 as well as the team that lifted the Champions Trophy more than six years ago.