Cricket Cricket West Indies announces squad for T20 World Cup Two-time champion West Indies, led by all-rounder Kieron Pollard, will look to complete the hat-trick in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Reuters 09 September, 2021 23:08 IST All-rounder Kieron Pollard will look to lead two-time champion West Indies to another T20 World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. (FILE PHOTO) - THE HINDU Reuters 09 September, 2021 23:08 IST Defending champion West Indies on Thursday named the following squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November:The squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :