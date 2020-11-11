West Indies barred from training after COVID-19 breaches

The West Indies cricket team has had its training privileges revoked after several team members breached COVID-19 biosecurity protocols in its Christchurch isolation facility, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The team is due to be released from the facility on Friday, pending the final round of COVID-19 testing, but breached its protocols on several occasions by sharing food or mingling in corridors.

No risk to the public

The Ministry said there was no risk to the public.

“As with other sports teams that have come to New Zealand, the West Indies cricket team were given certain exemptions from the managed isolation rules which apply to everyone else,” Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

“In return they have to stick to the rules.

“They didn’t do that, despite agreeing to abide by the parameters of the exemption.”

Bloomfield added its training exemption had been revoked and the team members would remain in isolation until they are released.

West Indies management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NZC was made aware that some members of the @windiescricket team had contravened protocols within the Managed Isolation Facility in Christchurch.



Incidents included some players compromising bubble integrity by sharing food, and socialising in hallways. https://t.co/Dm6AP13x93 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 11, 2020

New Zealand Cricket said it had stressed to the visitors they needed to abide by the restrictions placed upon them.

New Zealand has successfully curbed the spread of the coronavirus after introducing a strict lockdown and tight border controls.

Almost all the country’s small number of current cases are among people arriving from overseas, who are held in mandatory managed isolation facilities for 14 days.

The squad had its third and final COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and will be released on Friday, where it will head to Queenstown for warm-up matches.

The first of three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand is on November 27 in Auckland.