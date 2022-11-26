Cricket

Former West Indies cricketer David Murray passes away

Murray’s first tour with the West Indies was in 1973 to England. He made his international debut in West Indies men’s second-ever ODI in a team that featured Lance Gibbs, Roy Fredericks Rohan Kanhai and Clive Lloyd.

26 November, 2022 23:40 IST
David Murray in action for West Indies.

David Murray in action for West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former West Indies wicket-keeper David Murray passed away on Friday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed in a statement on Saturday. He was 72

Murray was the son of West Indies batting great Sir Everton Weekes. Murray’s son Ricky Hoyte, represented Barbados and West Indies ‘A’ Team as a wicket-keeper/batsman. 

His Test debut came in 1978 against Australia in Guyana. Overall, he played 19 Tests, 10 One-Day Internationals and 114 first-class matches.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt mourned Murray’s passing and said: “On behalf of CWI, I want to offer my sincere condolences to Ricky, and other members of David’s family and friends. David was a gifted wicket-keeper and a stylish middle-order batsman. He loved the game of cricket, and played with a smile on his face. He will be remembered as a member of the great West Indies squad which dominated world cricket for over a decade. Devoted West Indies Cricket fans still remember David’s fantastic glove work and footwork behind the stumps to Michael Holding and other members of the fearsome West Indies fast bowling attack of his time.”

