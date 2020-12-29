Top West Indies cricketers pull out of Bangladesh tour due to COVID-19 concerns

West Indies cricketers - including Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo - have pulled out of its tour of Bangladesh due to COVID-19 concerns.

While Holder, Pollard, Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran pulled out of COVID-19 or personal fears, Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.

West Indies is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka. The team will arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15, where there will be three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.

READ: Sydney to host third Test, confirms Cricket Australia

In Holder’s absence, the Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain. Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies A team captain, Jason Mohammed, will lead the ODI team with Sunil Ambris as vice-captain.

Kavem Hodge, the right-handed top-order batsman, has earned a maiden call-up in the Test squad; while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and all-rounder Kyle Mayers will be touring in the Test squad for the first time, after making trips to England and New Zealand as reserves this year.

READ: Smith explains why Ashwin has dominated him this series

Roger Harper, CWI’s lead selector, said: “The absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year. He will be very keen to make his mark. Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions. Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive. I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level.”