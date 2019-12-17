West Indies great Basil Butcher passes away

Former West Indies batsman Basil Fitzherbert Butcher passed away on Monday evening in South Florida after a long period of illness. He was 86.

Butcher, born on September 3, 1933, represented West Indies in 44 Tests between 1958 and 1969, compiling 3104 runs at an average of 43.11.

Basil Butcher represented West Indies in 44 Tests. - The Hindu Photo Archives

His son Basil Butcher Jr. announced on social media: “With a heavy heart I announce our Dad, Husband, Brother, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and former Guyana and West Indies batting star Basil Butcher Sr. passed earlier this evening in Florida after a long illness.”

Seven centuries did not quite do justice to his potential even though he was rated as one of the most reliable batsmen to have occupied the number four or five slot.

He got runs on the spinning tracks in India, the bouncy and fast ones in Australia and the seaming pitches in England. He was a complete batsman - correct and consistent.

In India, Butcher has scored 486 runs at an average of 69.42, including centuries at Calcutta and Madras.