West Indies squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

West Indies announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, with Evin Lewis making a return to the squad for the first time since the 2021 event in UAE.

The squad also has two uncapped players in Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer. “We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” said CWI lead selector Desmond Haynes. “In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.”

Here is West Indies’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.