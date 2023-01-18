West Indies on Tuesday recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for next month’s two-Test series in Zimbabwe with Jayden Seales rested after undergoing knee surgery.

Gabriel, 34, played the last of his 56 Test matches for the West Indies against Sri Lanka in November 2021. He has taken 161 wickets at an average of 31.84.

Left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican were also named in a 15-man squad, while seamer Anderson Phillip was ruled out because of injury.

“We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn’t go to Australia in Motie and Warrican,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

“With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role.”

West Indies, who were beaten 2-0 in a two-Test series in Australia last month, play Zimbabwe in the opening Test from February 4-8 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The second Test is at the same venue and starts February 12.

West Indies squad for Zimbabwe tour

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican